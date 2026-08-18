South Korea president stresses US alliance as many baffled by Trump order to cut exercises

Trump made the surprise announcement in a social media post just before US and South Korean soldiers began Monday's annual Ulchi Freedom Shield exercises, which are largely designed to sharpen readiness against North Korean threats.

Trump cited what he said was good relationship with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korea's refusal to join the US war against Iran.

Trump's move was apparently taken without consultations with South Korea and meant to reach out to Kim, deepening concerns about the reliability of the US-South Korean alliance forged in the turmoil of the 1950-53 Korean War.

Confidence in the US has already eroded among many South Koreans because of Trump's tariff war and last year's immigration raid in the US state of Georgia that led to the detainment of hundreds of South Korean workers.

Trump's announcement “reveals the stark reality of a faltering Korea-US alliance, fuelling public anxiety,” South Korea's Hankook Ilbo newspaper said in an editorial Tuesday.

“It's absurd that the US appears to treat North Korea more respectfully than its ally South Korea.”