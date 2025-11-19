South Korea: Passenger ferry with 267 aboard runs aground off southwest coast; no deaths reported

SEOUL: A passenger ferry carrying 267 people ran aground off South Korea's southwestern coast Wednesday, the country's Coast Guard said.

Five passengers sustained minor injuries in the grounding, but no deaths were reported.

The accident occurred at around 8:17 pm near Jangsan Island in Sinan County, 366 kilometers south of Seoul, Yonhap News Agency reported.

The 26,546-tonne Queen Jenuvia was en route to the port city of Mokpo after departing from the resort island of Jeju, carrying 246 passengers and 21 crew members, according to the Coast Guard.

The ferry reportedly grounded on a submerged rock near an uninhabited islet as it approached the waters off Jangsan Island.

A hole was found in the bow of the ship, but no flooding has been detected so far, the Coast Guard said.

The Coast Guard immediately dispatched patrol vessels to the site to ensure passenger safety and is currently transferring those aboard to a nearby pier.

Lee was briefed on the ferry accident during his visit to the United Arab Emirates, shortly after the Coast Guard said the ferry carrying 267 people ran aground near Jangsan Island in Sinan County, 366 kilometers south of Seoul.

"Lee immediately instructed the relevant authorities to respond swiftly to prevent any loss of life and to release real-time updates on the rescue operations so that the public can be reassured," the presidential office said in a press notice.

Earlier on November 10, a Chinese fishing boat capsized off the southwestern coast of South Korea, leaving nine people unaccounted for, officials said.

The 99-tonne vessel was reported to have turned over some 150 kilometres southwest of the island of Eocheong at 8:53 am (local time), the Gunsan Coast Guard said, citing a distress call from the Chinese coast guard.

Of the 11 people aboard, two were rescued by a passing cargo ship, while nine remained missing.

Four patrol vessels and helicopters were deployed to the site to search for the crew members.