South Korea blames North Korean mines for border blast injuries, urges apology

The announcement came days after North Korea denied responsibility for the Sept. 21 blasts and threatened “merciless” retaliation if provoked over the case. It responded to South Korea's earlier, preliminary finding that said there was a “very high possibility” that North Korea-buried mines caused the explosions.

On Monday, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said it reached a final conclusion that North Korean mines planted south of the border exploded and injured the three soldiers who were working on creating a patrol route in a densely vegetated area.