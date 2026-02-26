South Africa says 2 of its nationals died fighting for Russia in Ukraine after recruitment scheme

It was the first time South African authorities had confirmed any of their citizens who were allegedly lured to Russia with false promises of employment or training opportunities had been killed in the war.

Foreign Minister Ronald Lamola didn't name the two people who died or say when or where they had died.

His announcement came while he visited the families of 11 South Africans who returned home on Wednesday after they were allegedly recruited last year in a scheme promising them security training in Russia and ended up involved in the conflict in Ukraine.