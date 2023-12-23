Some analysts, watchdogs express concern over China's deployment of "consular volunteers": Report

WASHINGTON: Some analysts and watchdogs have expressed concern over the deployment of so-called "consular volunteers," and see them as part of the Chinese Communist Party's "long arm" abroad, VOA News reported. They have expressed fear that these "consular volunteers" could be used to monitor dissent, something China denies.

Chung Ching Kwong, co-author of a recent report on consular volunteers by the Europe-based rights group Safeguard Defenders, said, "They are not 'spies' per se, as they do not directly carry out espionage etc. But they do act on behalf of a foreign influence."

In a statement to VOA by email, she said, "They can still operate and help the authorities to target dissidents, like collecting personal info of people who are in touch with them or mobilizing people to attend protests."

The report of the Safeguard Defenders report came amid the new regulations announced by China's State Council on "consular protection and assistance" that took effect in September, according

Chinese government websites have revealed how the consular volunteer network has spread over the years, with notices regarding recruitment, training and award ceremonies in Japan, Finland, Italy, France, Angola, Malaysia, the Czech Republic, Botswana and various other nations.

The Chinese Consulate General held an annual meeting for over 20 consular volunteers in South Africa's Johannesburg in July. In his address to the volunteers, General Consul Tang Dongzhong said he hoped the volunteers will help the Consulate General "to build 'The Five-Sphere Integrated Plan' joint defense and joint protection system, and make unceasing efforts to safeguard the safety and legitimate rights and interests of Chinese citizens."

The "five-sphere integrated plan" was announced in 2012 with a goal to advance "socialism with Chinese characteristics encompassing economic, political, cultural, social and eco-environmental development," VOA News reported citing Chinese government websites.

After the publication of the Safeguard Defenders report, a spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in Brussels said that there was nothing nefarious about the volunteer system, VOA News reported.

The Chinese Embassy in Brussels spokesperson said, "To handle cases related to Chinese citizens in a timely and effective manner and to serve public good, some compassionate Chinese compatriots living and working in Belgium have voluntarily offered necessary assistance to the embassy in providing consular protection."

The spokesperson further said, "When providing voluntary service, they have strictly observed local laws and regulations. Such service does not involve exercising consular functions."

Information and recruitment calls for volunteers are present on Chinese government websites. The Brussels embassy spokesperson said, "We urge relevant press and 'NGO' to be objective and fully understand the benevolent nature of the consular assistance volunteer service, stop spreading disinformation, and refrain from acting as mouthpieces for China-related lies and rumours." The spokesperson added, "There are similar practices by other countries as well."

In the past, the Chinese government has defended itself from criticism of its consular volunteer network. In 2019, the Chinese Consulate General of Vancouver spokesperson in Canada said that Chinese citizens visiting Canada had experienced "accidents, sudden illnesses, and telecommunications fraud and other criminal violations."

The spokesperson stressed that it is "reasonable to hire local overseas Chinese as consular assistance volunteers to assist the Consulate General in providing timely and effective assistance to overseas Chinese citizens in need in accordance with laws and regulations," VOA News reported.

Some analysts consider the role of China's volunteers as a potential threat. Recently, Niva Yau, a fellow at the Atlantic Council's Global China Hub, wrote that China by expanding its global security footprint overseas could "also grow its capacity to carry out transnational repression."

Niva Yau said new regulations that were implemented in September "could provide formal grounds for PRC consulates to intervene in the overseas private affairs of Chinese nationals whether they welcome government support or not," VOA News reported.

The Safeguard Defenders and the Atlantic Council reports have recommended host nations to ensure China does not use its embassies and consulates to infringe on the rights of Chinese living abroad or to make a larger foreign security presence.

Previously, Safeguard Defenders revealed how China has over 100 "police stations" abroad to monitor, coerce and even sometimes forcibly repatriate Chinese living in exile.

Paul Nantulya, a research associate at the Africa Center for Strategic Studies, a Washington-based policy institute, said the consular volunteer program is part of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP)'s network of influence called as the United Front.

Speaking to VOA News, Nantulya said, "This consular volunteer program is part of the United Front system. ... And it is basically part of what one might call influence operations."

He stated that these are efforts that are made to "amplify Chinese policies, mobilize support for Chinese positions, influence policies of host countries through an indirect approach, which is very difficult to actually attribute, because it is mostly non-official and it is very diverse."

According to Nantulya, China finds these volunteers useful since its diplomats do not have capacity to monitor everything that goes on in the host nation. He called the work of United Front "very clear" and added, "it seeks to build affinities with China and to discredit adversaries of China."