The new treaty confirms Australia's place as the Solomons' “primary security partner” and states “there will be no foreign military or security base” on the smaller nation 2,000 kilometers (1,200 miles) northeast of Australia, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and his Solomon Islands counterpart Matthew Wale said in a statement.

The deal is the latest bilateral security pact Australia has struck with Pacific neighbors since Beijing inked a treaty with the Solomons' previous government in 2022 that created fears the Chinese navy would build a base in the South Pacific.

Wale would not confirm or deny news media reports that his government had told Beijing that the security pact with China, which has provided Chinese police trainers to the Solomons' capital Honiara, would not be renewed when it expires after five years in early 2027.