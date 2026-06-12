Sole survivor of Air India crash ‘struggles with difficult memories’ a year after tragedy

Images of Viswashkumar Ramesh, the lone survivor, walking away from the crash site with bloodstains on his T-shirt and a mobile phone in his hand were carried by media outlets around the world.

Today, one year later, Ramesh says he “struggles with sleep, anxiety and difficult memories”.

"People see that I've survived, but they don't always see the challenges that continue behind closed doors," said Ramesh. “A year on, I'm still trying to rebuild my life and support my family as best I can.”