Social Democrat Frederiksen set to start third term as Denmark's prime minister

Besides Frederiksen's own party, the new government will include the centrist Moderate party of outgoing Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen, the Green Left (SF) and the Danish Social Liberal Party, the Danish Royal House said in a statement Monday.

It will be a government working for "the people of Denmark, for the generations to come and for the animals,” Frederiksen said Monday night.

Animal welfare was one of several issues that was debated during the campaign.