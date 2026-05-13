Soaring inflation, plummeting economy test Iran's ability to withstand war and US blockade

A physical trainer who lives in downtown Tehran described the economic crisis as a mental health crisis for Iranian society. She said many of her clients could no longer afford her fees and training sessions. The few clients she has left have turned to discussing ways to handle signs of depression.“The system is just collapsing. The layoffs are in factories, in companies, in startups, in whatever your work is,” she said in a voice note by Telegram. She spoke on condition of anonymity out of security fears.The trainer said she had severely cut back on groceries.“The last time I bought meat was about two months ago.” She has also given up paying for therapy sessions that she began after divorcing her spouse a year ago. “I am pursuing a master's in psychology, so it's given me the tools to handle my anxieties,” she said