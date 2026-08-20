SMEs from Taiwan facing difficulties in investing in India: Foreign Minister Lin

Responding to a query from DT Next on the present scenario and future of economic cooperation between the two countries, the minister noted that there were only about 300 companies from the tech powerhouse that have invested in India, including a couple of big businesses.

“From what I have heard, Taiwanese small and medium enterprises face many difficulties. They are a part of the supply chain to provide components to big businesses. But they face high tariffs,” said Minister Lin during an interaction with select media persons from around the world.

Taiwan can assist India in increasing its competitiveness in various sectors, including information and communication technology, precision machinery, etc., he said. “We hope that India can provide [the SMEs from Taiwan] with a green pathway, zero-tariff [regime], and incentives, so that they can not just be a part of the supply chain but also become an ecosystem so that India to become an advanced manufacturing country,” the minister told DT Next.