SL’s Prez Wickremesinghe to hold talks with TNA ahead of visit to India
COLOMBO: Ahead of his first official visit to India this week, Sri Lanka’s President Ranil Wickremesinghe will hold talks with the Tamil National Alliance (TNA) on Tuesday in Parliament in a bid to settle the long-standing Tamil minority demand for political autonomy, sources said here on Monday.
TNA is an alliance of parties that represent Tamils from the North and East regions.
