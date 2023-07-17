Begin typing your search...

SL’s Prez Wickremesinghe to hold talks with TNA ahead of visit to India

Ahead of his first official visit to India this week, Sri Lanka’s President Ranil Wickremesinghe will hold talks with the Tamil National Alliance (TNA) on Tuesday in Parliament in a bid to settle the long-standing Tamil minority demand for political autonomy, sources said here on Monday.

ByPTIPTI|17 July 2023 8:37 AM GMT
SL’s Prez Wickremesinghe to hold talks with TNA ahead of visit to India
X

Sri Lanka’s President Wickremesinghe

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

COLOMBO: Ahead of his first official visit to India this week, Sri Lanka’s President Ranil Wickremesinghe will hold talks with the Tamil National Alliance (TNA) on Tuesday in Parliament in a bid to settle the long-standing Tamil minority demand for political autonomy, sources said here on Monday.

TNA is an alliance of parties that represent Tamils from the North and East regions.

IndiaSri LankaPresidentRanil WickremesingheTamil National AllianceParliamentpolitical autonomyNorth regionsEast regions
PTI

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X
    X