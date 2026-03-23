Slovenia's president urges talks on future government after tight election outcome

“I urge them to sit down at the negotiating table as soon as possible,” President Natasa Pirc Musar said on X. She congratulated the “relative winner” of the election, the pro-EU ruling Freedom Movement party, which had a lead of less than 1 per cent.

Sunday's vote was seen as a key test of whether the EU member nation stays on its liberal course or sways toward the right. The undecided outcome also reflects deep divisions among Slovenia's 1.7 million eligible voters.

Golob's government has been a strong liberal voice in the 27-nation EU. SDS leader Janez Jansa is a populist-style politician and a close ally of nationalist Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban. His return to power would be a boost to Europe's right-wing blocs.

Golob has expressed confidence that his party will form the next government, though he acknowledged that “tough negotiations” lie ahead.