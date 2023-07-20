Begin typing your search...

SL Prez appointed 5 interim ministers for his visit to India

Wickremesinghe left for a two-day official state visit to India on Thursday on the invitation of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

ByIANSIANS|20 July 2023 1:54 PM GMT
SL Prez appointed 5 interim ministers for his visit to India
X

Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe appointed five acting ministers to overlook the subjects he handles before leaving for his first ever official visit to India since taking charge after a turbulent political change last year.

Wickremesinghe left for a two-day official state visit to India on Thursday on the invitation of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The President appointed five acting ministers -- Shehan Semasinghe (Finance), Premitha Bandara Tennakoon (Defence), Dilum Amunugama (Investment Promotion), Kanaka Herath (Technology), and Anupa Pasqual (Women, Children Affairs and Social Empowerment) -- before leaving the country.

During his visit, Wickremesinghe is scheduled to hold final round talks on a number of India-supported investments in the areas of energy, infrastructure and tourism.

WorldSri Lanka President Ranil WickremesingheNarendra ModiIndiaKanaka Herath
IANS

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X
    X