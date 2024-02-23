Six killed in military, NPA rebels clash in Philippines

MANILA: Six people -- a police officer and five suspected NPA rebels -- were killed in a clash in Bohol province in Philippines on Friday, the military said.

The fighting broke out between a combined force of soldiers and police officers and the New People's Army (NPA) rebels before 7 a.m. local time in a village in Bilar town, Xinhua news agency reported.

Troops recovered a number of rifles and pistols at the clash site.

NPA rebels have been fighting the government troops since 1969. They concentrate their attacks on rural areas and have skirmishes with the military.

Military data showed that the NPA is estimated to have 2,000 members, significantly lower than its peak strength in the 1980s.