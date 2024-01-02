Six killed in 7.5 magnitude earthquake in Japan

TOKYO: At least six people have been killed after a powerful earthquake of magnitude 7.5 rattled Japan on Monday, NHK World reported. The United States Geological Survey reported that the earthquake occurred on the Noto Peninsula of Ishikawa prefecture around 4:10 p.m. local time, with a depth of 10 kilometres (6 miles).

Buildings crumbled, fires broke out, and tsunami warnings were sent as far away as eastern Russia, following the earthquake, whereas people in Japan's coastal areas were ordered to evacuate. Meanwhile, a large fire broke out in the central Japanese city of Wajima on Monday evening after the quake shook the area and over 100 shops and houses were destroyed as a result of the blaze, NHK World reported. At the Shika nuclear power facility in Ishikawa Prefecture, there was a blast and a burning stench, according to the Nuclear Regulation Authority.

The operator claimed that a transformer failed, but backup mechanisms allow the two nuclear reactors to continue operating as intended. Major mobile phone providers in Japan claim that their services are being disrupted in the earthquake-affected prefectures, NHK World reported.

After the earthquake that hit Japan on Monday, some services of Shinkansen bullet trains have been suspended, CNN reported citing train operator JR East. The JR Hokuriku and Joetsu Shinkansen lines have been suspended as of 6:50 pm (local time), according to train operator JR East. It further said that services on other lines also facing delays.

The Japan PM Office also issued instructions amid the pressing situation.It asked the officials to provide timely and accurate information to the public regarding the tsunami and evacuation and take thorough measures to prevent damage, such as the evacuation of residents. "Assess the state of affairs regarding damage as soon as possible," it said.

The Japan PM Office further asked the officials to act in close coordination with local governments and under the principle of prioritizing human life above all else. "Spare no effort in our emergency disaster responses, including saving lives and rescuing disaster victims, with the Government working as one," it added.

Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy in Japan has set up an emergency room for anyone to contact in connection with the earthquake and tsunami warnings on January 1.

The depth was reported at 10 km, according to the USGS. It also shook buildings in central Tokyo. Waves of 80 cm reached Toyama Prefecture around 4:35 pm and waves of 40 meters also reached Kashiwazaki, Niigata Prefecture, at 4:36 pm, according to NHK World. It also reached Niigata's Sado Island at 4:10 pm.

The tsunami warning urged people to quickly leave coastal areas of Ishikawa, Niigata, Toyama, and Yamagata prefectures, with over 1.2-meter waves reaching the Noto Peninsula's Wajima Port in Ishikawa.