Six killed, dozens injured in road accident in Syria

DAMASCUS: At least six people were killed and dozen others injured on Sunday after a bus they were travelling in overturned in Syria's Hama province, local media reported.



The incident occurred near the Maarin Al-Jabal village intersection, south of Hama, said local Sham FM radio.

The bus overturned on the busy highway while transporting the passengers from Lebanon to Syria's northern Aleppo province, Xinhua news agency reported.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

Details are awaited.