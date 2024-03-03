Begin typing your search...

Six killed, dozens injured in road accident in Syria

The incident occurred near the Maarin Al-Jabal village intersection, south of Hama, said local Sham FM radio.

ByIANSIANS|3 March 2024 2:00 PM GMT  ( Updated:2024-03-03 14:01:22.0  )
Six killed, dozens injured in road accident in Syria
X

Representative image

DAMASCUS: At least six people were killed and dozen others injured on Sunday after a bus they were travelling in overturned in Syria's Hama province, local media reported.

The incident occurred near the Maarin Al-Jabal village intersection, south of Hama, said local Sham FM radio.

The bus overturned on the busy highway while transporting the passengers from Lebanon to Syria's northern Aleppo province, Xinhua news agency reported.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

Details are awaited.

Maarin Al-JabalSyriaSham FM radioWorldAleppo province
IANS

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X