Six killed, 30 injured as passenger train derails in Pakistan

The accident occurred at around 5:15 am when the train was travelling from Karachi to Peshawar, according to police information.

The Rehman Baba Express derailed near Sher Shah Bridge in Multan.

The injured were shifted to Nishtar Hospital in Multan for treatment, while rescue teams continued operations at the accident site, police and rescue officials were quoted as saying by Geo News.

ᨊ Six people were killed, and nearly 30 have been injured in the accident, police said.

Rescue officials said all 14 coaches of the express derailed near the bridge.

A passenger told reporters that workers had repaired the nuts and bolts of coach number nine near Rohri before the accident.

The claim has not been independently verified, and it was not immediately clear whether the reported repair was linked to the derailment, the Geo report added.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed grief and urged authorities for best medical care to those injured in the accident.