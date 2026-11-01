Six Indian tourists stranded in Nepal, rescue efforts underway

The tourists had gone to the Dho area in Shey Phoksundo Rural Municipality's Ward No. 8, around 300 km northwest of Kathmandu. The area was covered in heavy snow, according to Dolpa Chief District Officer Junu Dhakal.

Shey Phoksundo Lake, located in the rural municipality, is Nepal's deepest lake. It is situated at an altitude of 3,600 metres and has an estimated depth of 145 metres.

"We have located the area where they are stranded, and an Army helicopter is arriving to rescue them. We hope to rescue them soon," Dhakal told PTI.

However, the rescue operation faced a delay after a technical problem developed in a Nepali Army helicopter stationed at Surkhet, according to a report by Nepal's Onlinekhabar news portal.

The report further said authorities were looking for an alternative helicopter to carry out the rescue.