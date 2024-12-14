Six Indian nationals trapped in job scam rescued in Myanmar

YANGON: The Indian Embassy said here on Saturday announced that six Indian nationals trapped in a job scam were released for deportation back to India, taking the total of such repatriations since July to over 100.

There has been an increase in the incidents of Indian nationals falling victim to the international crime syndicates active in the Myawaddy region on the Myanmar-Thailand border, according to the Embassy. They are lured for jobs in fraudulent, scam-based companies for cyber slavery.

“6 more Indian nationals trapped at scam-compounds in Myawaddy reached the local police station, for further deportation to India, y'day. 101 Indians repatriated to India since July 2024. We reiterate our advice against job offers in the area without consulting Missions,” it said in a post on X.

Myawaddy, a town in southeastern Myanmar, is a major trading point between Myanmar and Thailand.

The Indian Embassy's advisory – which is prominently advertised on its website – says it re-emphasises the importance of adhering to the advisories on the subject for not taking any such job offers, especially advertised through social media, without consulting the respective Indian Embassies.

“A new location at Hpa Lu area, south of Myawaddy town is reported to have emerged recently where most of the Indian victims are being trafficked into, via Thailand, after being recruited from India as well as from countries like Malaysia, UAE etc.,” it said.

The Indian Embassy has also given a detailed, updated list of suspected agents, agencies and compounds involved in these criminal activities too along with a contact number.

Meanwhile, in New Delhi, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar told the Lok Sabha on Friday that his ministry has requested for blocking certain websites offering fraudulent jobs abroad and also recommended for the prosecution of those involved in such scams.

The government has brought back 1,167 Indians from Cambodia and another 497 from Myanmar, who were taken there on the pretext of getting them jobs, he said, adding, people are made to work illegally by those running such online scams.

In Chennai, M Rajkumar, Protector of Emigrants for Tamil Nadu, urged job-seekers to exercise extreme caution, especially when travelling to Southeast Asian countries like Cambodia, Laos, and Myanmar.

“It is crucial to ensure that overseas employment is arranged only through licensed recruitment agents authorised by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA),” he said in a statement.

POE Chennai strongly advised potential emigrants to verify the credentials of recruiting agencies before making any financial commitments. A list of licensed agents can be found at emigrate.gov.in.

Indian authorities have said that cyber slavery is an emerging and alarming form of modern-day trafficking. Individuals are coerced or trafficked into committing online scams for organised criminal networks under duress. This growing cybercrime exploits vulnerable people, trapping them in illegal activities and online frauds.