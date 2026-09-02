Sitharaman meets World Bank chief Ajay Banga, discuss deepening cooperation

Sitharaman met Banga on the sidelines of the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBG) Meeting, in Asheville, on Tuesday.

The Union Finance Minister appreciated the World Bank Group’s continued engagement with India and acknowledged the speedy processing of the Development Policy Financing (DPF) of USD 1.5 billion,” a Finance Ministry statement said.

It said Sitharaman appreciated the International Finance Corporation’s (IFC) support to MSMEs through SIDBI, which was processed in record time and has had a positive impact on the MSME sector.

“The two leaders discussed further strengthening the India–World Bank Group partnership, including exploring a larger role for MIGA (Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency) in India to deepen corporate, infrastructure and municipal bond markets through systematic use of guarantees and greater mobilisation of private capital,” the Finance Ministry said.