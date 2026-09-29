Sitharaman holds bilateral meetings with Saudi Arabia, Switzerland, other countries

On the first day of her two-day visit to Qatar, Sitharaman met her Saudi counterpart Mohammed Al-Jadaan who said that Saudi Arabia looks forward to early implementation of the bilateral investment treaty.

"Both ministers welcomed the successful conclusion of negotiations on the India-Saudi Arabia Bilateral Investment Treaty (BIT), which will provide a stronger and more predictable framework for bilateral investments and further strengthen investor confidence," the finance ministry said.

The Union Finance Minister conveyed that Saudi Arabia is India's trusted and valued strategic partner and highlighted the wide-ranging partnership between the two countries across defence, security, trade, investment, energy, technology, healthcare, education, culture and people-to-people exchanges, the ministry added.