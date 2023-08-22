Singapore to hold presidential election on Sep 1

SINGAPORE: Singapore will hold the presidential election on September 1, Returning Officer Tan Meng Dui announced on Tuesday after three candidates filed nomination documents.

Senior investor Ng Kok Song, former senior minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam, and Tan Kin Lian, former income chief of the National Trades Union Congress, were nominated for the presidency campaign, reports Xinhua news agency.

As the head of the city-state, the Singaporean president is empowered to veto government budgets and key public appointments, authorise anti-corruption investigations, and safeguard the country's fiscal reserve.