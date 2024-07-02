Singapore prepared to recognise Palestine in principle at appropriate time, says foreign minister

SINGAPORE: Singapore is prepared in principle to recognise Palestine as a state and will make this move at an appropriate time, Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan said in Parliament on Tuesday, emphasising that the country has advocated a negotiated two-state solution, consistent with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions to achieve lasting peace.

“In particular, there needs to be an effective Palestinian government that accepts Israel’s right to exist and categorically rejects terrorism,” Dr Balakrishnan said.

“Both sides have legitimate rights, and both peoples have a right to live in peace and dignity within secure borders,” The Straits Times quoted the Singapore minister as saying.

He was responding to questions from parliamentarians on Singapore’s May 10 decision to vote for a United Nations resolution backing the admission of Palestine as a member of the world body, which it said was made after “serious and careful consideration”.

Dr Balakrishnan urged both sides to seize the moment to take steps towards a long-lasting peace and put an end to the suffering that has “gone on for too long”.

“Ultimately, Israelis and Palestinians would need to exercise leadership and would have to work together to forge a better future for their people. As Singapore is a friend to both, Singapore will continue to offer our encouragement and our tangible support to both Palestinians and Israelis,” he said.

The minister also reiterated the principles guiding Singapore’s position on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

He pointed out that Singapore has consistently advocated a negotiated two-state solution, consistent with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions, as a way for Israelis and Palestinians to live side by side in peace and security.

“This is the only viable path for achieving a comprehensive, just, and durable solution to this conflict,” the broadsheet had Dr Balakrishnan as saying in the House.

Answering a question about the thresholds that need to be crossed for Singapore to recognise the state of Palestine, Dr Balakrishnan said it depends on whether there is an effective Palestinian government or leadership that represents all Palestinians.

This authority should have effective control over the West Bank and the Gaza Strip, and the mandate and authority to negotiate with the Israelis on behalf of the Palestinians, he said.

“So, I would say that we are not going to lock ourselves into a specific time, or to whether or not other countries have made decisions in parallel on the same fundamental question,” he added.

Dr Balakrishnan said that Singapore has consistently supported the right of the Palestinian people to a homeland.

On April 18 this year, a UN Security Council resolution that recommended that Palestine be admitted to the United Nations was vetoed.

On May 10, the General Assembly took up a resolution expressing support for Palestine’s membership in the UN and recommending that the Security Council reconsider this matter favourably.

Singapore had voted in favour of this resolution. The vote in the UN General Assembly was supported by 143 members and opposed by nine – including the United States and Israel – while 25 members abstained.

“Singapore voted in favour of this resolution after very careful consideration, and this reflected our hope to encourage both Israel and Palestine to resume direct negotiations towards a two-state solution, at a time when in fact, the prospects for such negotiations were increasingly bleak,” said Dr Balakrishnan.

He added: “We therefore decided to join the majority of the international community in supporting this resolution, which is also in line with our longstanding support for the principles of international law, and for the implementation of all relevant Security Council resolutions.” Responding to questions about Singapore’s plans to provide technical assistance to Palestinian officials and help them with reconstruction efforts after the conflict, Dr Balakrishan said Singapore will continue its engagement with the Palestinian Authority (PA).

Singapore continues to implement its SGD 10 million Enhanced Technical Assistance Package (ETAP) to help the PA build capacity and prepare for eventual statehood.

To date, Singapore has trained more than 750 officials in areas like diplomacy, water management, economic development, and urban planning – important areas that any government will need expertise in, Dr Balakrishnan said.