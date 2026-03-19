Silicon Valley’s bet on war is paying off

Drones created by a defense tech startup in Arizona have emerged as a key piece of the U.S. war arsenal.

And anti-drone systems made by a California startup have been deployed to protect U.S. forces in the region.

Silicon Valley made risky bets in recent years on developing defense-related technology and providing services to the U.S. military establishment. Now those bets are paying off. From behemoths providing data systems to smaller companies offering novel weapons, tech firms such as Google, Palantir and OpenAI have found themselves at the heart of the U.S. war effort.

Their central role amounts to an “I told you so” moment. For years, the tech industry’s efforts on defense-related offerings faced skepticism and opposition, with no clear or immediate business rewards. Many Silicon Valley engineers opposed the use of powerful technologies for killing, battles and other military purposes — concerns that persist.