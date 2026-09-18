Sikh truck driver stabbed 17 times in US, recovering

The trucker, identified only as Singh, was stabbed early Sunday morning in Bitter Creek Rest Area in south Wyoming, where he had stopped en route to Pennsylvania, local media reported.

According to the Cowboy State Daily, Singh had to be airlifted to Wyoming Medical Centre in Casper, where he is recovering from the injuries suffered in the attack.

The Sacramento Bee reported that the attacker, identified as Andrew Kris Bzdak, stabbed the trucker 17 times in his arms, chest and rib cage. Bzdak has since been arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder.

Attempted first-degree murder is a felony under Wyoming law, carrying the possibility of life imprisonment.