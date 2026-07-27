Shooting at Seattle food festival leaves 2 dead, wounds 5: fire official

A large number of police and emergency crews responded and began evacuating the area around the sprawling Seattle Centre events campus. Authorities have not said where exactly the shooting occurred at the event, which had outdoor and indoor areas.

Washington Governor Bob Ferguson said he was receiving briefings and State Patrol SWAT officers were deployed to assist local police.

“My prayers are with the families of the victims, and the responders as they work to keep people safe,” Ferguson said in a statement.

Faith Adia Hunter said she and her friends had just gotten food from a crepe vendor when gunfire broke out. She realised a shooter was near them.

“We were right next to him when it started so we took off running,” Hunter said. “So we took off running too into the building with the crowd.”

She and others found shelter in the nearby Seattle Children's Museum, Hunter said.

In the chaos of the shooting, many vendors bolted toward the exits, abandoning their food stands. Hours afterward, some milled outside the police tape, wondering when they would be allowed to return to collect their tents, food and cooking gear.