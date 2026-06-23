Shooting at Northern California library kills 2; suspect in custody

Police responded to a 911 call soon after 5 pm Monday in which the sounds of gun shots and people screaming could be heard coming from inside the Chico branch of the Butte County Library, Billy Aldridge, the city's chief of police, said during a news conference.

Once officers were inside the library, the suspect fled out of the back, he said. Additional law enforcement behind the library took the suspect into custody, according to Aldridge.