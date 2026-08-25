Ship disabled by attack in Strait of Hormuz and other news from around Middle East

Here's a look at the latest developments in the Iran war and the wider Middle East on Monday. Full coverage can be found here.

Oil tanker hit and disabled off the eastern coast of Oman

The oil tanker was hit Monday night a few miles off the east coast of Oman, according to a report Tuesday from the British military's United Kingdom Maritime Trade Organisation.

The unknown projectile hit the engine of the ship and disabled it, but all crew have been reported safe, the UKMTO said.

There were no immediate reports of any environmental impact from the attack, but oil spills from other ships damaged during the war have caused growing concerns about ecological damage.

About a fifth of the world's traded oil was shipped through the Strait of Hormuz freely before the US and Israel attacked Iran on Feb 28. Iran now has a stranglehold on the shipping traffic through the strait and periodically fires at vessels attempting to transit, though there was no immediate claim for Monday's attack.

The US is also operating a blockade of Iranian ports and has fired on vessels.