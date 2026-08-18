Ship attacked during Strait of Hormuz transit and other news from Middle East

Ship hit on way through Strait of Hormuz

An unidentified projectile damaged the engine room of a ship and “resulted in a crew casualty” early Tuesday morning as the vessel was trying to transit the Strait of Hormuz off the coast of Oman, the UKMTO said, citing a report from the company's security office.

The maritime monitoring agency did not release any details about the ship or its cargo, and it was not clear whether the crew member was killed in the attack or wounded. It said the Omani Coast Guard was assisting other crew members and that authorities were investigating.

There has been growing concern about oil spilling into the Persian Gulf and other area waters from vessels damaged as they have attempted to transit the strait, but the UKMTO said no environmental damage had been reported in the latest attack.

Iran effectively closed the strait through which roughly one-fifth of the world's traded oil supplies passed before the war after Israel and the US attacked the country on February 28.

The US also is currently blockading all Iranian shipping traffic through the strait.

With negotiations between the US and Iran stalled, Iran has been holding separate talks with Oman on a plan to manage ships transiting the strait, and said Monday it was in the process of finalising details for a joint statement.

US President Donald Trump reacted angrily, reportedly threatening to Fox News reporter Trey Yingst in a telephone interview that the US would bomb Oman if it “gets in the way.”