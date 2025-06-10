Several people dead in shooting at school in Austrian city of Graz

VIENNA: Several people were killed at a school in the Austrian city of Graz on Tuesday, authorities said. Police said they deployed to the school after shots were heard there.

The Interior Ministry said there were several fatalities but did not specify how many. Police said there were also injuries, without specifying a number. Graz Mayor Elke Kahr said the shooter was among the dead, the Austria Press Agency reported.

Special forces were among those sent to the BORG Dreierschutzengasse high school after a call at 10 am. At 11.30 am, police wrote on social network X that the school had been evacuated and everyone had been taken to a safe meeting point.

They wrote that the situation was “secured” and there is no longer believed to be any danger.

Graz, Austria's second-biggest city, is located in the southeast of the country and has about 300,000 inhabitants.