Several explosions reported near US Consulate in Iraq's Erbil

According to the source, coalition forces shot down three drones near Erbil airport in Iraq.

ByANIANI|16 Jan 2024 1:45 AM GMT
Several explosions reported near US Consulate in Iraqs Erbil
Representative Image

BAGHDAD: Several explosions were reported near the US Consulate in Iraq's Erbil, ABC News reported citing an Iraqi security source. The Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGS) has taken responsibility for the attacks, ABC News reported. The IRGS said it was targeting the "headquarters of spies" and "anti-Iranian terrorist gatherings in parts of the region" with ballistic missiles.

Four people were killed in the bombings carried out by IRGS, ABC News reported citing an Iraqi security source. The Iraqi security source said there were no coalition forces or American forces killed in the bombing in Erbil.

Air traffic has stopped in Erbil, ABC News reported citing an Iraqi security source. According to the source, the bombing was very violent. The source said eight locations were targeted near the US Consulate.

