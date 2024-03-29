Seven Hezbollah fighters killed in Israeli raids in Syria, Lebanon

Beirut: Seven Hezbollah members were killed on Friday in Israeli raids targeting several areas in Syria and Lebanon.

Six of them were killed in Israeli dawn raids on locations in the countryside of Aleppo city in northern Syria, while a seventh was killed in an Israeli drone attack on a car on the main road between Bazourieh, a municipality, and Wadi Gilo in southern Lebanon, Lebanese military sources told Xinhua.

According to medical sources, the civil defense crew and ambulances, equipped with bulldozers and cranes, had rushed to Bazourieh and transported a body and two wounded to Jabal Amel Hospital in the southern city of Tyre.

Civil defence teams also transported the six dead from Syria to Lebanon on Friday morning.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah said its fighters attacked Israeli targets in the disputed Lebanese Shebaa Farms and Al-Malikiyah site with several missiles.

The Lebanon-Israel border has been witnessing increased tension since October 8, 2023, after Lebanese armed group Hezbollah fired dozens of rockets towards Israel in support of the Hamas attack on Israel the previous day, prompting Israel to respond by firing heavy artillery toward southeastern Lebanon.

The confrontations between Hezbollah and Israel have killed 395 people on the Lebanese side, including 254 Hezbollah members and 73 civilians, according to Lebanese security sources.