Seven dead in concealed coal mine accident in China

SHENYANG: Seven people were killed while seven others injured in a coal mine accident in northeast China's Liaoning Province, local authorities have confirmed.

The accident occurred in Fuxin City on June 27, and the mining company intentionally concealed it, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the office of the city's work safety committee.

Local authorities in Fuxin have attached great importance to the accident since receiving information about it on Tuesday. They immediately established a team to launch an investigation.

The seven injured people who sustained minor injuries are currently receiving hospital treatment.