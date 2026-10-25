Serbia holds parliamentary election as populist Vucic faces protesting students

Long lines form at polling places

Voters queued at polling places around the country early Sunday, something Ilija Srdanovic, a physician who is the first of 250 candidates for the youth movement, said heralded "record turnout in Serbia's recent history.”

“I hope that this day will pass in a democratic atmosphere and in peace and that we will legitimately choose a new government in Serbia,” Srdanovic said after voting in the northern Serbian city of Novi Sad.

Opponents of Vucic as well as some independent monitoring groups have warned of potential irregularities in the voting process.

Asked about whether voters should gather outside polling stations in the evening to “guard ballots,” Srdanovic said that “this evening, when we present our results, we will give recommendations what to do next.”

The student movement on its website dubbed the long lines of voters across the country “queues of hope.” In the capital, Belgrade, Vucic stood alongside his wife for over an hour waiting to vote, and was expected to address the media after casting his ballot.

At a polling station in Belgrade, voter Aida Rodic said that Sunday was "a special day for me.”

“I am very excited,” she said. “After 30 years I am really excited.”

Another voter, Jovan Mitrovic, said he hopes that “everything goes peacefully and that everything finishes nicely,” and that "the dawn finally rises in this country after many years.”