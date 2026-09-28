Seoul demands apology after Zelenskyy unilaterally reveals North Korean prisoners of war transfer

Volodymyr Zelenskyy told the UN General Assembly last week that Ukraine had recently sent the men to South Korea after capturing them on a Ukraine-Russia battlefield in early 2025. The two are among thousands of North Korean soldiers sent to support Russia's war against Ukraine.

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung quickly accused Ukraine of violating a nondisclosure agreement about the transfer. Ukraine denied making such a deal.

Seong Ghi-hong, a senior presidential adviser for Lee on public relations, expressed “strong regret” on Sunday over Ukraine's latest actions and demanded an official apology and explanation.

Seong said in a statement that Ukraine's “false” statement denying the nondisclosure agreement was “an act that seriously undermines trust between the two governments and causes significant damage to friendly relations between the two countries.”

Seong said the two countries had earlier reached the agreement as Seoul was concerned about the safety of the North Korean soldiers and their relatives in the North and unspecified diplomatic and security issues, while Kyiv worried about possible domestic criticism for forfeiting an opportunity to exchange them for Ukrainian soldiers held in Russia.

Repeated calls to Ukraine's Embassy in Seoul were unanswered on Monday.