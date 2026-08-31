Seoul court sentences Unification Church leader Hak Ja Han to 2 years in prison

The Seoul Central District Court issued the ruling against Han, widow of the church's founder, Sun Myung Moon, according to the court's public affairs office.

She was arrested last year and charged with instructing church officials to bribe the wife of conservative former President Yoon Suk Yeol, who was in office at the time, and a high-profile politician close to Yoon.

She also was charged with embezzling church funds and ordering the destruction of evidence of her gambling activities in the United States.