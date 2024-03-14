Senior Hamas terrorist Muhammad Abu Hasna killed in Israeli military strike in Gaza

TEL AVIV: The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) confirmed that earlier on Wednesday Muhammad Abu Hasna, a Hamas terrorist in the operations department of the Rafah area in Gaza, was killed in an air strike.

The IDF said his killing "significantly harms the functioning of various Hamas units in Rafah."

Hasna was involved in the extensive activity of the various Hamas units, said the IDF, and was in contact with Hamas terrorists in the field and activated them.

Hasna was also in charge of an intelligence command whose purpose was to give reports on IDF forces in preparation for attacks against them.

He was known to be active in the combat aid system of the military wing of Hamas, he was involved in taking over the humanitarian aid equipment and distributing it to Hamas operatives.