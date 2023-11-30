Security of Red Sea linked to end of Gaza conflict: Yemen's Houthis

SANAA: Yemen's Houthi rebels said on Thursday the security and safety of international navigation in the Red Sea is linked to ending the Israel-Hamas conflict, when responding to a statement by the G7.

"The security and safety of the international navigation in the Red Sea, as well as the fate of the ship Galaxy Leader, are linked to the choices of the Palestinian resistance forces and what serves their goals in confronting the Israeli aggression," the Houthis said in a statement aired by the group's al-Masirah TV.

Hours earlier, G7 Foreign Ministers' meeting issued a statement on the situation in Israel and Gaza, calling on the Yemeni Houthi militia "to immediately cease attacks on civilians and threats to international shipping lanes and commercial vessels and release the M/V Galaxy Leader and its crew illegally seized from international waters on November 19".

The Yemeni Houthi militia has claimed responsibility for several cross-border missile attacks towards Israel, as well as the hijacking of commercial ship Galaxy Leader in the Red Sea since the Israel-Hamas conflict broke out on October 7, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Houthi group controls much of northern Yemen, including the capital Sanaa and the strategic Red Sea port city of Hodeidah.