Scientists are certain wayward SpaceX rocket slammed into moon as predicted

Although the 5,400-mph (8,700-kph) collision had yet to be officially confirmed, space tracking experts said it was inevitable that the leftover rocket segment plowed into the moon.

It's the latest instance of lunar litter, a problem that many fear could worsen as the US and China race to put astronauts on the moon. In 2022, a Chinese rocket unintentionally hit the moon following a lunar mission, and many more stray rocket pieces likely struck the moon in decades past without scientists' knowledge.

SpaceX's Julianna Scheiman said this week that the company is working with NASA to avoid future wrecks, stressing that this projected crash was not deliberate. A combination of solar activity and gravity accidentally put it on a collision course with the moon, she said.

Retired astrophysicist Jonathan McDowell noted that observations of the dead 4-ton upper stage on Tuesday night showed it heading straight for the moon.

The anticipated crash site was a dusty, barren patch near Einstein Crater on the moon's sunlit western limb — near the edge of the near and far sides, which is especially difficult to observe from Earth.