Scandal-hit Jensen Huang loses his shine in his birthplace Taiwan

She wondered whether people would still be as warm to him as before if he returned to Taiwan again.

“If he comes into my shop again as a customer, I'd be fine, but I think it would be awkward because he's no longer the familiar person we used to know," she said. “I'd be polite to him, but my feelings toward him would be different.”

Resident Jeff Huang, 72, noted some customers were already suggesting the removal of Huang's photos in shops.

“He used to be very popular, but after his personal moral scandal and allegations of corporate espionage came out, he instantly fell from grace,” he said.

Taiwan's presidential office spokesperson Karen Kuo said that national security agencies have full knowledge of the pair's travel itinerary while they were in Taiwan.

Local media reported Jensen Huang visited Taiwan for two weeks between May and June, and he made a short stopover in August.