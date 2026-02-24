SC ruling against Trump's tariffs is unlikely to mean end to trade policy chaos

A sturdier alternative is Section 301 of the same 1974 trade act, which gives the United States a handy cudgel with which to smack countries it accuses of engaging in “unjustifiable,” “unreasonable” or “discriminatory” trade practices.

In a statement Friday, in fact, US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said the administration was launching a series of 301 investigations after the loss at the Supreme Court.

Trump invoked Section 301 in his first term to impose sweeping tariffs on Chinese imports in a dispute over the sharp-elbowed tactics that Beijing was using to challenge America's technological dominance. Those tariffs were upheld in court and kept by the Biden administration.

“We're eight years in, and those China tariffs are still here,” King & Spalding's Majerus said. “They're sticky tariffs".

The Supreme Court's decision also raises questions about the lopsided trade agreements Trump negotiated last year, using the threat of potentially unlimited IEEPA tariffs to squeeze concessions out of US trading partners from the European Union to Japan.

Will countries try to back out of their commitments, now that the IEEPA tariff threat is gone?