Saudis probe how defence systems failed to stop deadly Houthi attack on Riyadh airport

The officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to comment publicly, said the initial probe showed that Yemen's Houthis first fired multiple drones to pave the way for a mix of cruise and ballistic missiles to reach Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport.

The Houthis possess ballistic missiles and advanced systems fitted with warheads that can change direction during flight and pose a challenge to Patriot interceptors and other defence systems used by the Saudis.

One of the officials said the investigation also aims to find out why air defence systems did not provide earlier warning of the attack in which the Houthi missiles and drones flew over 1,000 kilometres (620 miles) to reach Riyadh.

The incident, one of a string of Houthi attacks since last week on Saudi airports, has exposed vulnerabilities in Saudi Arabia's defence system and signalled a dangerous inflexion point in an expanding Middle East conflict that began more than seven months ago when the US and Israel launched their war against Iran.

The Saudi-led coalition also said it had twice intercepted and destroyed ballistic missiles launched Monday by Yemen's Houthi rebels toward Riyadh.