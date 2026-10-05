Saudi-led coalition says its fighter jets bombing Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels

The offensive came just after the rebels said they had captured more territory in the southwestern part of Yemen, taking a key town in a blow to the Saudi-backed forces as they advanced toward a strategic provincial capital in the region.

The Saudi-led coalition spokesman, Maj. Gen. Turki al-Malki, said 100 fighter jets were providing support to the forces of Yemen's internationally recognised government fighting against the Houthis.

He said the coalition has secured “air protection” of the strategic Bab el-Mandeb Strait and destroyed hundreds of Houthi targets as part of the ongoing campaign.

The campaign and its details could not be immediately independently verified.