Saudi envoy meets Pakistan Army chief, discusses regional security dynamics

During the meeting at General Headquarters in Rawalpindi, both sides expressed satisfaction over the progress made under the framework of the Makkah Joint Defence Agreement and underscored the importance of strengthening defence collaboration, institutional linkages and strategic coordination, the army said in a statement.

It said matters of mutual interest and regional security dynamics were discussed.

Gen Munir congratulated the Ambassador on his appointment and expressed confidence that his tenure would further contribute to strengthening the longstanding fraternal ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, rooted in shared faith, mutual trust and strategic partnership, the army said.