Saudi envoy meets Pakistan Army chief, discusses regional security dynamics

ISLAMABAD: Saudi Arabia's newly appointed envoy to Pakistan Rajeh Tami Albugamy met Army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir on Monday and discussed matters of mutual interest and regional security dynamics, the army said.
During the meeting at General Headquarters in Rawalpindi, both sides expressed satisfaction over the progress made under the framework of the Makkah Joint Defence Agreement and underscored the importance of strengthening defence collaboration, institutional linkages and strategic coordination, the army said in a statement.
It said matters of mutual interest and regional security dynamics were discussed.
Gen Munir congratulated the Ambassador on his appointment and expressed confidence that his tenure would further contribute to strengthening the longstanding fraternal ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, rooted in shared faith, mutual trust and strategic partnership, the army said.
The meeting came after the army spokesman said that Pakistan was providing “whatever support is needed” to protect Saudi Arabia's sovereignty, territorial integrity and holy sites, amid escalating attacks by Yemen’s Houthis on the Gulf country.
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkiye signed the Makkah Joint Defence Agreement in August, under which an attack against one of the countries will be treated as an attack against all of them.