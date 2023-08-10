Saudi embassy in Iran resumes operations after 7 years

TEHRAN: Saudi Arabia's embassy in Iran has officially resumed its operations after being shut down for seven years due to severed bilateral relations, a local media report said.

The kingdom's embassy in Tehran resumed its operations on Sunday, the report cited a source in the Iranian Foreign Ministry as saying on Wednesday.

Iran and Saudi Arabia announced in April the resumption of diplomatic relations with immediate effect, seven years after Riyadh cut diplomatic ties with Tehran in 2016 in response to the attacks on Saudi diplomatic missions in Iran after the kingdom executed a Sha cleric.

In early June, Iran reopened its embassy in Riyadh as well as its consulate general and representative office to the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation in Jeddah.