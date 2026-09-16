Saudi crown prince seeks Egypt's backing as Houthi attacks rattle Red Sea oil routes

Saudi Arabia has largely been on its own in confronting the Iranian-backed rebels, who rapidly captured more territory in Yemen over the past week and strengthened their ability to choke off Saudi oil exports out of the Red Sea.

The vulnerability of the kingdom's oil production was further underscored by an attack days ago that damaged its biggest pipeline. The strike was reportedly carried out by Iran's allied militias in Iraq. It means the East-West Pipeline will be largely shut down for weeks as it is repaired, regional officials say, likely taking several million barrels of oil a day off the market.

The Houthi offensive has opened up a new front in the Mideast's war and boosted the hand of Iran, Saudi Arabia's traditional archrival in the region, which has attacked shipping through the region's other major maritime route, the Strait of Hormuz in the Persian Gulf.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met in Cairo with Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi. The crown prince said in a statement that they both confirmed “their shared commitment to ensuring freedom and security of maritime navigation” in the Red Sea and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, the choke point at the sea's southern end. El-Sissi's office put out a statement expressing “Egypt's unwavering position in supporting Saudi Arabia.”

Neither side gave firm details on any future steps. While Egypt is unlikely to offer military help to Saudi Arabia, the country is influential in the Arab world and can help rally support. Egypt has been at the center of mediation efforts in the last three years of turmoil in the region, keeping open relations with all parties, including Iran and its allies.