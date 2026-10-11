Saudi authorities say attack on Riyadh airport killed 12 people and wounded over 300

The international airport in Saudi Arabia's capital, Riyadh, was attacked again Saturday as the kingdom faces an extraordinary series of assaults in the new front in the Iran war. President Donald Trump said he was evaluating whether the US should join Saudi strikes against the Tehran-backed Houthi rebels in neighboring Yemen.

The Houthis claimed attacks earlier in the week on King Khalid International Airport that killed three Saudis, including a pilot. On Saturday, a missile struck a complex housing terminals 3 and 4 for domestic flights and many people were wounded, a regional official said, speaking on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to speak to the media.

“We may. We're going to look at it,” Trump said of intervening. “We just found out about the recent attack. So we'll make a decision. We move very quickly.”

The surge in attacks, including against other Saudi airports, military facilities and oil infrastructure, has come in the week since a Saudi-led coalition launched a major military offensive against the Houthis. There was no immediate statement from the rebels, who earlier Saturday accused Saudi Arabia of striking Sanaa International Airport in the Houthi-held Yemeni capital.