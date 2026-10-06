Saudi Arabia says 2 airports hit in renewed fighting with Houthis

Saudis says 2 airports were hit as fighting grinds on with Houthis

Saudi Arabia on Tuesday acknowledged that two of its airports were attacked, leaving three lightly injured, hours after the Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels said they fired missiles and drones at the kingdom.

The attacks were the latest in the conflict between the kingdom and the Houthis in neighbouring Yemen.

Saudi Arabia and its allies in Yemen's internationally recognised government have launched a military campaign to reclaim Houthi-controlled territory near the southern tip of the Red Sea to prevent disruptions to oil being exported out of the region.

Saudi Arabia's General Authority of Civil Aviation said in a statement that airports in the cities of Najran and Jizan were hit on Monday, damaging both facilities. The statement did not say who was responsible but followed a Houthi announcement of attacks on Saudi oil facilities, airports and military bases on Monday.