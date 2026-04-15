Saudi Arabia pledges additional USD 3 billion support to Pakistan

Pakistan’s Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb made the announcement in Washington while speaking to media representatives on the sidelines of the World Bank–IMF Spring Meetings 2026 on Tuesday.

Aurangzeb said that the existing USD 5 billion Saudi deposit would no longer be subject to the previous annual rollover arrangement and would instead be extended for a longer term, Dawn reported on Wednesday.

The announcement came as Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif departed from Islamabad for an official visit to Saudi Arabia on the first leg of his three-nation tour, including Qatar and Turkiye, from April 15 to 18.

He said that the support from Saudi Arabia comes at a “critical time” for Pakistan’s external financing needs and would help “reinforce foreign exchange reserves and strengthen the country’s external account.”

The support was announced as Islamabad prepares to repay USD 3.5 billion to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) this month, which could bring its foreign reserves under pressure.