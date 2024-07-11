Saudi Airlines plane catches fire while landing at Peshawar airport

PESHAWAR: A Saudi Airlines plane caught fire while landing at the Peshawar airport on Thursday, Pakistan Observer reported, citing local media.

According to local media reports, the fire broke out due to a problem in the landing gear.

However, despite the blaze, no casulaties have been reported, according to Pakistan Observer. Moreover, all crew and passengers were evacuated safely.

The fire was eventually doused by the Civil Aviation Authority and fire brigade officials.

Further details are awaited.